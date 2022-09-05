Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 672,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,899,000 after buying an additional 61,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.89. The stock had a trading volume of 166,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

