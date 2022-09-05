Synovus Financial Corp Sells 26,966 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,417,904. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

