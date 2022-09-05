Synovus Financial Corp Sells 45,552 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,552 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.16. 3,195,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18.

