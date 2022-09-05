Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

CVS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

