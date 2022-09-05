Synthetify Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a market cap of $814,324.26 and approximately $94,070.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetify alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030571 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00042195 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00083286 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

SNY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.