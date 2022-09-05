Tadpole Finance (TAD) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $880.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00008939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030688 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00042537 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083313 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 570,212 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.Telegram | Medium | GithubDocs”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

