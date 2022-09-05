Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.97.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

See Also

