Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Truist Financial

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,745. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

