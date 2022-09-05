Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 4.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Target worth $149,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $164.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.