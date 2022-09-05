Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,821,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122,853 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $598,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.60. 200,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.