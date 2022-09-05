TCG Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.97. 328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $57.74.

