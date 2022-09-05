TCG Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.3% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 591,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after buying an additional 41,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 146,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,237,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,611,000 after buying an additional 76,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

BMY traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $68.61. 611,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,280,988. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.