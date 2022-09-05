TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,543,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $500.22. 182,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,413. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

