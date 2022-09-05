Tembec (TSE:TMB) Shares Up 3.6%

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.19 and last traded at C$5.18. 53,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 262,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.
Tembec Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.18.
About Tembec
Tembec Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the forest products business. It operates through four segments: Forest Products, Specialty Cellulose Pulp, Paper Pulp and Paper. The Forest Products segment consists primarily of forest and sawmill operations, which produce softwood lumber spruce/pine/fir (SPF) and specialty wood lumber.
Featured Stories
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Tembec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.