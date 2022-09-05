Tenset (10SET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $427.97 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00011595 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $427.97 million and $86,872.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,061,513 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

