Tenset (10SET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $427.97 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Tenset coin can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00011595 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $427.97 million and $86,872.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001691 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00834868 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015698 BTC.
About Tenset
Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,061,513 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io.
Buying and Selling Tenset
Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.