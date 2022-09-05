Terracoin (TRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $125.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $327,034.21 and $125.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00630096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00269447 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016995 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

