Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.50% of Tetra Tech worth $45,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $132.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,314. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

