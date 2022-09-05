The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the period. AES accounts for about 8.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of AES worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $14,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

AES traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $26.15. 413,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

About AES



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

