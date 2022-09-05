The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,112,000 after purchasing an additional 166,619 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.