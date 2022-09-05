The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.63.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
DSGX opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.04.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
