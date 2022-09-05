The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $41.19. 25,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,798. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 431,391 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.