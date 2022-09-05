The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,079,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Travelers Companies worth $562,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $162.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.