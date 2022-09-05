The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.31.
WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %
WMB opened at $33.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
