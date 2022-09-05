Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thoughtworks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.