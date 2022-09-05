Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,809.00

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,809 ($21.86) and last traded at GBX 1,758 ($21.24), with a volume of 450372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650 ($19.94).

Thungela Resources Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.74.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 300.02 ($3.63) dividend. This is a positive change from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $91.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 21.32%. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.11%.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.