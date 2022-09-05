TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Shares Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 44,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31. The firm has a market cap of C$29.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43.
About TIMIA Capital
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
Featured Articles
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.