Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $150.50 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,077 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 5.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $150,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Down 3.1 %

CMCSA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. 1,075,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,251,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

