Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Purchases 7,701 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries makes up 3.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $77,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.22. 6,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

