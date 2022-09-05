Titan Coin (TTN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $74,490.56 and $1.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008828 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

