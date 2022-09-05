Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivity Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.