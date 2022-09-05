TotemFi (TOTM) One Day Volume Hits $8,629.00

TotemFi (TOTM) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. TotemFi has a market cap of $207,465.83 and approximately $8,629.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015316 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.

Buying and Selling TotemFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using U.S. dollars.

