Transcodium Market Capitalization Hits $31,414.87 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $31,414.87 and $63.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031018 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00042124 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083624 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

