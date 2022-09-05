Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIG. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 758,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,556,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.73. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Transocean by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

