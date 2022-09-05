TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Boosted by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

