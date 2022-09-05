Treynor Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

