Treynor Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,153 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 2.5% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.24 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

