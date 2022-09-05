Treynor Bancshares Inc. Sells 259 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 186,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 230,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 98,363 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66.

