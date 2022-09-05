Treynor Bancshares Inc. Sells 5,126 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $250.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $227.97 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

