Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $34,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Trimble by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after acquiring an additional 980,979 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Trimble stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.12. 27,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,801. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

