Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRMB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. Trimble has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Trimble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

