Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $95,406.76

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $95,406.76 and approximately $30,552.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

