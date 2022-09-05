Truist Financial Trims Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price to $630.00

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2022

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $658.00 to $630.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $674.92.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.7 %

Broadcom stock opened at $500.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.88. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.