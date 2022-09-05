Truist Financial Trims Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price to $630.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $658.00 to $630.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $674.92.

Broadcom stock opened at $500.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.88. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

