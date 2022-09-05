TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Western Union makes up 3.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Western Union worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after buying an additional 1,678,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after buying an additional 415,377 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Western Union by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,490,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,497,000 after purchasing an additional 258,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.56. 172,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,257. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

