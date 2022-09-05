TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Water accounts for 1.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 3.28% of Consolidated Water worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 452.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 132,317 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 91.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $76,290.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,282.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.