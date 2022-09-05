TSP Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $626,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 269.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SAND. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.59. 158,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

