TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Middlesex Water makes up approximately 4.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Middlesex Water by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 188,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Middlesex Water by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 200,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.57. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

