UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading Up 19.5%

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating) were up 19.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 1,515,434,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,101% from the average daily volume of 126,164,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Trading Up 19.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at UK Oil & Gas

In other news, insider Stephen (Steve) Sanderson purchased 942,507 shares of UK Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £103,675.77 ($125,272.80).

About UK Oil & Gas

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom and Turkey. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

