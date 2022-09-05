Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Hits $0.0244 on Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $43,558.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00837547 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016047 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
