Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $223.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day moving average of $233.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

