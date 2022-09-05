United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UCBI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

