United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 1,021,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.8 %

About United Microelectronics

Shares of UMC opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

